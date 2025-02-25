Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SCHW Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $153,163 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $293,091.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $110.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.15 $23.15 $23.15 $65.00 $92.6K 128 40 SCHW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.35 $9.15 $9.25 $72.50 $70.3K 1.5K 76 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.45 $0.42 $0.44 $85.00 $65.7K 5.5K 1.6K SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.2 $10.9 $10.9 $80.00 $54.5K 167 50 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.65 $6.45 $6.45 $75.00 $41.9K 311 65

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $9 trillion of client assets at the end of September 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Charles Schwab, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,861,911, with SCHW's price down by -0.5%, positioned at $79.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charles Schwab with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

