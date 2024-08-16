Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SBUX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 13%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $482,990, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $6,274,145.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $110.0 for Starbucks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.9 $17.4 $17.95 $95.00 $5.2M 9.8K 0 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.25 $13.05 $13.05 $95.00 $147.5K 15 114 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.0 $1.97 $2.0 $100.00 $100.0K 10.1K 537 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.24 $2.2 $2.2 $100.00 $88.2K 10.1K 1.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.65 $1.6 $1.65 $100.00 $82.3K 16.8K 5.1K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Starbucks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Starbucks's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 9,607,189, the SBUX's price is up by 0.15%, now at $95.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Starbucks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $111.6.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $120. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $118. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $110. In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $105. An analyst from TD Cowen has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

