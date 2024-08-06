Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SAVA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Cassava Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,315, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $895,682.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $40.0 for Cassava Sciences during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cassava Sciences's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cassava Sciences's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.0 $14.0 $16.0 $40.00 $160.0K 1.0K 105 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $9.5 $8.9 $9.5 $22.00 $95.0K 812 327 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $9.5 $8.8 $9.5 $22.00 $95.0K 812 227 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $9.5 $8.75 $9.5 $22.00 $95.0K 812 127 SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.75 $16.35 $16.55 $35.00 $82.7K 4.5K 50

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease. Its therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam, and it is a novel treatment for Alzheimer's disease; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is called SavaDx, and it is a novel way to detect the presence of Alzheimer's disease from a small sample of blood, possibly years before the overt appearance of clinical symptoms. It is currently conducting two randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trials of oral simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease dementia.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cassava Sciences, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cassava Sciences Currently trading with a volume of 5,576,258, the SAVA's price is down by -21.38%, now at $27.58. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cassava Sciences options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

