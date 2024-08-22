Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ROST Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ross Stores.

Looking at options history for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $608,553 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $638,867.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $160.0 for Ross Stores during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ross Stores's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ross Stores's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Ross Stores Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.7 $3.5 $3.5 $149.00 $175.0K 7 0 ROST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $5.9 $5.6 $5.7 $155.00 $128.0K 24 227 ROST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.4 $12.1 $12.4 $160.00 $95.4K 115 167 ROST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $135.00 $93.9K 347 358 ROST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.4 $12.1 $12.4 $160.00 $89.0K 115 10

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The firm opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,750 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates nearly 350 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ross Stores, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Ross Stores's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,044,610, the price of ROST is down by -0.57%, reaching $153.08. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Ross Stores

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $166.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Ross Stores with a target price of $173. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Ross Stores, targeting a price of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

