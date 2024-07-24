Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ROP Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roper Techs.

Looking at options history for Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $144,940 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $257,923.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $270.0 to $560.0 for Roper Techs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roper Techs options trades today is 102.0 with a total volume of 742.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roper Techs's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $560.0 over the last 30 days.

Roper Techs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $16.8 $11.3 $14.67 $560.00 $117.0K 16 88 ROP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $185.8 $176.0 $181.0 $350.00 $72.4K 26 4 ROP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $14.1 $13.5 $13.96 $560.00 $41.7K 16 216 ROP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $28.0 $21.9 $24.2 $550.00 $31.4K 366 88 ROP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $22.8 $18.2 $18.6 $550.00 $29.7K 366 201

About Roper Techs

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company that operates three segments: application software, network software, and technology enabled products. Roper acquires asset light, cash generative businesses and deploys excess cash to acquire further portfolio companies. The firm operates a highly decentralized model with portfolio company management holding autonomy and accountability for key operational decisions, and a small, centralized team overseeing capital deployment and providing executive coaching and reviewing strategic goals.

Present Market Standing of Roper Techs With a trading volume of 827,804, the price of ROP is down by 0.0%, reaching $574.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. What The Experts Say On Roper Techs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $625.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Roper Techs with a target price of $625.

