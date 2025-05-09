Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RKLB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rocket Lab USA. Our analysis of options history for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $74,000, and 16 were calls, valued at $850,083.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $30.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rocket Lab USA options trades today is 3249.57 with a total volume of 6,746.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rocket Lab USA's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.78 $1.66 $1.66 $22.00 $132.8K 1.7K 914 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.8 $12.35 $12.8 $10.00 $102.4K 12.5K 80 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.9 $2.89 $2.9 $20.00 $98.8K 2.2K 404 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.3 $6.33 $20.00 $63.3K 8.9K 110 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.79 $2.73 $2.79 $20.00 $54.6K 5.1K 578

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rocket Lab USA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Rocket Lab USA Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 27,429,557, with RKLB's price down by -10.41%, positioned at $20.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rocket Lab USA

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RKLB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform

