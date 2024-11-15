Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RIVN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $846,969 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $266,288.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $20.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.07 $1.05 $1.06 $11.00 $349.0K 11.8K 3.7K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $7.50 $187.5K 56.7K 806 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.24 $0.23 $0.25 $10.00 $80.7K 21.3K 9.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.24 $1.22 $1.23 $10.00 $79.4K 42.9K 1.1K RIVN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $0.64 $0.4 $0.57 $10.50 $79.3K 20.9K 3.8K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive Currently trading with a volume of 26,690,067, the RIVN's price is down by -4.07%, now at $9.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.8.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

