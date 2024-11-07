Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RIVN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $152,300, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $232,551.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $20.0 for Rivian Automotive during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 14125.0 with a total volume of 5,139.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.22 $1.02 $1.22 $10.00 $60.2K 25.8K 1 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.11 $1.08 $1.08 $10.00 $54.0K 25.8K 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.66 $15.00 $53.8K 7.5K 1.6K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.93 $2.93 $2.93 $10.00 $49.8K 3.4K 177 RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.55 $2.54 $2.54 $12.50 $38.1K 614 152

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rivian Automotive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive With a volume of 42,000,347, the price of RIVN is up 4.38% at $10.13. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $18. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $11. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

