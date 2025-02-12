Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RIOT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Platforms.

Looking at options history for Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $258,936 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $239,194.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $15.0 for Riot Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.95 $4.65 $4.65 $14.00 $129.2K 596 278 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $13.00 $90.4K 1.2K 0 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.37 $1.32 $1.32 $11.00 $66.0K 6.8K 522 RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.55 $2.43 $2.5 $15.00 $50.0K 18.3K 209 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.6 $1.57 $1.57 $10.00 $39.2K 56.5K 310

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Current Position of Riot Platforms With a volume of 4,756,516, the price of RIOT is down -1.35% at $10.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Riot Platforms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Riot Platforms, targeting a price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

