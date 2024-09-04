Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RILY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on B. Riley Financial. Our analysis of options history for B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $370,795, and 2 were calls, valued at $76,140.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $22.5 for B. Riley Financial over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for B. Riley Financial's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of B. Riley Financial's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

B. Riley Financial Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.15 $1.1 $1.15 $6.00 $57.5K 3.5K 2.5K RILY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $6.00 $55.0K 3.5K 1.8K RILY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.25 $6.00 $45.1K 3.5K 3.0K RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.15 $0.9 $0.9 $6.00 $45.0K 3.5K 1.2K RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.1 $0.9 $0.9 $6.00 $45.0K 3.5K 720

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high-net-worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal, and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors, and professional services firms in United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications segment, and Consumer products segment.

In light of the recent options history for B. Riley Financial, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is B. Riley Financial Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,012,420, the RILY's price is down by -4.79%, now at $5.56. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for B. Riley Financial with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

