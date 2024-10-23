Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on REGN Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in REGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $122,000, and 6 are calls, amounting to $240,350.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $530.0 and $1095.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 92.17 with a total volume of 41.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $530.0 to $1095.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $122.0 $119.0 $122.0 $950.00 $61.0K 55 10 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $122.0 $118.0 $122.0 $950.00 $61.0K 55 5 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $38.4 $33.1 $35.4 $1095.00 $49.5K 15 14 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $483.1 $473.1 $483.1 $530.00 $48.3K 3 0 REGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $96.1 $88.3 $91.9 $920.00 $45.9K 17 5

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 96,123, the REGN's price is down by -2.34%, now at $939.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1155.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

