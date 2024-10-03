Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on REGN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $765,070, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $40,000.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $650.0 to $1200.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's significant trades, within a strike price range of $650.0 to $1200.0, over the past month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.7 $0.05 $6.0 $650.00 $300.0K 0 500 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.5 $16.6 $22.5 $830.00 $234.0K 23 120 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $50.6 $45.7 $49.0 $960.00 $49.0K 0 10 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $52.1 $44.1 $49.0 $960.00 $49.0K 0 10 REGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $80.0 $71.0 $80.0 $1200.00 $40.0K 102 5

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 421,493, the REGN's price is down by 0.0%, now at $1040.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1215.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $1252. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Leerink Partners downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $1077. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $1250. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1200. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



