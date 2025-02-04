Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RDDT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Reddit. Our analysis of options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) revealed 125 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,069,787, and 106 were calls, valued at $6,920,335.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $300.0 for Reddit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Reddit options trades today is 435.03 with a total volume of 20,722.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Reddit's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Reddit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $50.5 $49.45 $50.0 $180.00 $250.0K 631 56 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.15 $4.9 $5.0 $275.00 $249.0K 5 1.6K RDDT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $96.95 $95.7 $96.4 $145.00 $125.3K 226 14 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $67.55 $67.0 $67.35 $200.00 $114.4K 2.4K 60 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $37.8 $36.5 $37.8 $200.00 $113.4K 409 115

About Reddit

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Reddit's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,914,918, the price of RDDT is up by 6.03%, reaching $214.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $189.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth MKM lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $195. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $197. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Reddit with a target price of $176. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $190. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $187.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

