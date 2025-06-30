Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RCL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $300,855 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,095,011.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $390.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Royal Caribbean Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Royal Caribbean Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $390.0, over the past month.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $206.35 $204.6 $206.35 $110.00 $825.4K 49 40 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $134.3 $131.6 $133.8 $200.00 $521.8K 76 40 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.55 $330.00 $157.5K 37 345 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.55 $9.5 $9.55 $330.00 $106.1K 37 159 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $208.5 $207.25 $208.12 $105.00 $104.0K 159 45

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Caribbean Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr

With a trading volume of 2,298,962, the price of RCL is up by 0.68%, reaching $311.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $306.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $318. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for RCL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

