Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RBLX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $615,966, and 2 were calls, valued at $57,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.63 $1.62 $1.62 $30.00 $148.7K 9.3K 3 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.38 $2.29 $2.32 $32.50 $116.0K 2.6K 5 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.36 $2.29 $2.31 $32.50 $92.4K 2.6K 505 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.9 $8.75 $8.89 $45.00 $88.9K 2.7K 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.5 $16.4 $16.4 $55.00 $85.2K 378 8

About Roblox

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop, and monetize games (or "experiences") for other players. The firm effectively offers its developers a hybrid of a game engine, publishing platform, online hosting and services, marketplace with payment processing, and social network. The platform is a closed garden that Roblox controls, earning revenue in multiple places while benefiting from outsourced game development. Unlike traditional video game publishers, Roblox is more focused on the creation of new tools and monetization techniques for its developers then creating new games or franchises.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Roblox, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Roblox Currently trading with a volume of 1,921,497, the RBLX's price is down by -0.2%, now at $39.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.333333333333336.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $46. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $43. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Roblox, maintaining a target price of $41.

