Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PYPL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,393,050 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $548,666.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PayPal Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PayPal Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.25 $7.95 $8.05 $65.00 $854.9K 1.6K 1.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.65 $15.6 $15.65 $77.50 $156.5K 2.1K 97 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.3 $11.15 $11.3 $57.50 $113.0K 3.4K 104 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.35 $8.25 $8.3 $67.50 $105.5K 273 127 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.75 $18.3 $18.3 $65.00 $91.5K 814 65

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 7,316,351, the PYPL's price is up by 3.04%, now at $62.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.8.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $68. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65. An analyst from Mizuho has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $90. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $65. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

