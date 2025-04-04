Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PSX Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Phillips 66. Our analysis of options history for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $335,934, and 3 were calls, valued at $242,806.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $99.0 and $120.0 for Phillips 66, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Phillips 66's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Phillips 66's whale activity within a strike price range from $99.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $7.5 $8.4 $110.00 $168.0K 85 201 PSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.1 $18.0 $18.61 $100.00 $148.8K 44 80 PSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.8 $4.8 $4.8 $100.00 $54.7K 180 203 PSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.1 $100.00 $45.3K 180 0 PSX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.1 $8.2 $110.00 $40.9K 85 407

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

In light of the recent options history for Phillips 66, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Phillips 66

Trading volume stands at 2,452,185, with PSX's price down by -8.86%, positioned at $97.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Phillips 66

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Phillips 66, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



Latest Ratings for PSX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

