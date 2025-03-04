Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Procter & Gamble Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $89,692, and 13 were calls, valued at $854,808.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 1864.54 with a total volume of 6,341.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $12.55 $13.29 $180.00 $159.4K 5.1K 202 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.64 $2.43 $2.45 $195.00 $113.6K 192 470 PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $0.79 $0.68 $0.79 $185.00 $109.7K 2.5K 1.4K PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.75 $9.35 $9.75 $185.00 $102.3K 2.3K 148 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.6 $10.6 $170.00 $63.6K 1.4K 85

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 8,122,877, with PG's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $175.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Procter & Gamble

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $172.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $172.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.