Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Procter & Gamble Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,025, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $346,794.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $190.0 for Procter & Gamble, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Procter & Gamble stands at 2185.62, with a total volume reaching 7,765.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Procter & Gamble, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.1 $13.9 $14.1 $175.00 $70.5K 2.0K 52 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.95 $21.6 $22.6 $155.00 $61.0K 94 27 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.25 $9.4 $180.00 $58.2K 350 63 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.35 $0.3 $0.33 $175.00 $49.3K 2.9K 6.2K PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.09 $2.08 $2.09 $170.00 $47.0K 4.8K 238

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,022,494, the price of PG is down -0.53% at $172.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $183.33333333333334.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

