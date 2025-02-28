Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PRAX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Praxis Precision Medicine.

Looking at options history for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,543,653 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,277,845.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $115.0 for Praxis Precision Medicine over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Praxis Precision Medicine's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Praxis Precision Medicine's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Praxis Precision Medicine Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.7 $19.2 $20.7 $60.00 $349.8K 5.3K 251 PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.8 $19.2 $20.8 $60.00 $336.9K 5.3K 37 PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.3 $19.2 $19.3 $60.00 $202.6K 5.3K 600 PRAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.8 $18.1 $18.8 $60.00 $127.8K 5.3K 668 PRAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.0 $10.6 $11.0 $40.00 $126.5K 1.0K 933

About Praxis Precision Medicine

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for patients affected by central nervous system disorders characterized by a neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, for the treatment of a broad range of patients suffering from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; PRAX-944, for the treatment of Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease; PRAX-562, and PRAX-222, among others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Praxis Precision Medicine, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Praxis Precision Medicine Currently trading with a volume of 2,196,785, the PRAX's price is down by -40.4%, now at $38.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Praxis Precision Medicine

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $111.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Praxis Precision Medicine with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.