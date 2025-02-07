Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on POWL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Powell Industries.

Looking at options history for Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $164,640 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $85,500.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $200.0 for Powell Industries over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Powell Industries options trades today is 128.75 with a total volume of 246.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Powell Industries's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Powell Industries Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume POWL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $19.8 $18.0 $19.5 $200.00 $46.8K 247 125 POWL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.4 $18.5 $19.7 $200.00 $33.4K 247 52 POWL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $65.0 $61.5 $65.0 $190.00 $32.5K 14 5 POWL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.0 $18.4 $20.0 $200.00 $32.0K 247 35 POWL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $28.6 $25.0 $27.0 $200.00 $27.0K 32 0

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products comprise integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and so on. These products are applied in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States, and the rest from Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Powell Industries, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Powell Industries's Current Market Status With a volume of 358,817, the price of POWL is down -5.37% at $231.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

