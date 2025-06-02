Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PLTR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) we detected 121 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,213,618 and 100, calls, for a total amount of $7,402,108.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $200.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $17.2 $16.85 $16.85 $114.00 $589.7K 3.1K 1.9K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.8 $16.65 $16.65 $140.00 $499.5K 3.3K 908 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $12.55 $12.2 $12.23 $119.00 $428.0K 3.3K 1.5K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.7 $18.65 $18.7 $105.00 $233.7K 364 14 PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $41.0 $40.55 $40.9 $125.00 $204.5K 851 402

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 61,879,103, the price of PLTR is down by -0.02%, reaching $131.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Underperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral

