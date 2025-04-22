Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PLTR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 97 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 37 are puts, totaling $3,046,402, and 60 are calls, amounting to $3,884,242.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $155.0 for Palantir Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $0.97 $0.89 $0.97 $60.00 $776.0K 20.7K 10.1K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.45 $61.8 $62.2 $35.00 $186.6K 9.7K 50 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.96 $2.92 $2.92 $65.00 $139.9K 5.8K 495 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $110.00 $139.2K 634 633 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $14.6 $14.5 $14.6 $97.50 $127.0K 1.1K 179

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

In light of the recent options history for Palantir Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 73,511,636, with PLTR's price up by 3.98%, positioned at $94.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $95.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $90. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

