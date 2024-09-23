Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PLTR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PLTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Palantir Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $384,560, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,431,757.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $55.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.25 $8.25 $40.00 $185.6K 23.4K 235 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.6 $11.55 $11.6 $27.00 $174.0K 11.6K 173 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.58 $0.57 $0.59 $50.00 $152.5K 8.0K 2.8K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.92 $0.9 $0.92 $37.00 $97.1K 8.0K 7.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.67 $43.00 $83.4K 1.2K 802

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Palantir Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 43,824,352, with PLTR's price up by 1.23%, positioned at $37.66. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.