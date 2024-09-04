Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PLTR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,302,650 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,939,704.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $40.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $29.00 $341.8K 3.6K 1.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $29.00 $240.7K 3.6K 10.1K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $11.6 $11.15 $11.6 $27.00 $232.0K 1.4K 203 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $32.00 $191.1K 4.7K 100 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.74 $0.64 $0.65 $29.50 $189.9K 19.7K 2.9K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 25,190,858, the price of PLTR is up by 0.33%, reaching $30.61. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $26.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $28. In a cautious move, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $35. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Palantir Technologies, maintaining a target price of $16. An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $30. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

