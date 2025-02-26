Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PINS Options

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), with a cumulative value of $1,232,498. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 5 puts, worth a total of 1,024,270.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $45.0 for Pinterest during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.8 $6.85 $40.00 $650.7K 3.6K 1.0K PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.16 $1.08 $1.16 $45.00 $115.8K 4.1K 1.0K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $8.15 $8.15 $42.00 $113.2K 1.1K 139 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.65 $10.5 $10.5 $45.00 $112.3K 466 207 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.55 $10.4 $10.4 $45.00 $104.0K 466 100

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pinterest, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Pinterest's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,384,765, the PINS's price is up by 1.45%, now at $37.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Pinterest

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $46.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pinterest with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

