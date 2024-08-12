Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PFE Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,090,954, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $397,326.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $32.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pfizer stands at 22447.21, with a total volume reaching 24,696.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pfizer, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $32.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.89 $2.94 $27.50 $294.0K 23.3K 1.1K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.3 $32.00 $158.4K 90 1 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $27.00 $136.5K 3.0K 300 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.3 $32.00 $109.7K 90 507 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.94 $2.94 $27.50 $95.2K 23.3K 1.4K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Pfizer's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 14,975,765, with PFE's price down by -0.33%, positioned at $28.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 78 days. Expert Opinions on Pfizer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $30. In a positive move, an analyst from Daiwa Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $34. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $31. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $32. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.