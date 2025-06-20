Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PDD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PDD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for PDD Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $560,335, and 2 are calls, amounting to $64,350.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $115.0 for PDD Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PDD Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PDD Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $11.05 $11.0 $11.05 $112.00 $324.3K 45 299 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.1 $95.00 $80.9K 5.4K 306 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $115.00 $40.1K 2.8K 40 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $3.55 $3.25 $3.25 $106.00 $34.4K 5 158 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $85.00 $33.3K 9.5K 68

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings

With a trading volume of 3,984,120, the price of PDD is up by 0.42%, reaching $102.68.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now.

What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PDD Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for PDD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 China Renaissance Downgrades Buy Hold

