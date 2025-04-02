Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PDD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $695,692 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $293,055.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $180.0 for PDD Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PDD Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PDD Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $105.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

PDD Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.5 $2.21 $2.5 $115.00 $125.0K 8.9K 1.0K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $110.00 $121.8K 9.5K 465 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.6 $17.95 $18.53 $105.00 $92.6K 553 50 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.11 $2.1 $2.11 $114.00 $72.1K 1.1K 1 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $9.0 $8.95 $9.0 $113.00 $56.7K 50 190

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PDD Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of PDD Holdings

Trading volume stands at 1,651,474, with PDD's price down by -3.24%, positioned at $118.23.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PDD Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $140.2.

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $156. * An analyst from Nomura has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $130. * An analyst from US Tiger Securities, Inc downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $130. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $160. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $125.

Latest Ratings for PDD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Nomura Downgrades Buy Neutral

