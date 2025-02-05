Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PANW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palo Alto Networks. Our analysis of options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $541,815, and 14 were calls, valued at $7,071,471.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $225.0 for Palo Alto Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palo Alto Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palo Alto Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $225.0, over the past month.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $44.35 $42.45 $42.8 $155.00 $6.4M 94 1.5K PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.1 $7.95 $8.1 $180.00 $162.0K 2.6K 227 PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $19.6 $19.3 $19.43 $185.00 $97.1K 1.0K 84 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.65 $15.5 $15.65 $185.00 $87.5K 1.0K 49 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $18.2 $17.9 $18.15 $180.00 $76.3K 1.2K 12

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palo Alto Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palo Alto Networks Trading volume stands at 1,274,259, with PANW's price up by 1.59%, positioned at $186.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $206.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

