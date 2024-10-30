Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on PANW Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $934,051 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $350,415.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $450.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $260.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.65 $24.45 $25.51 $330.00 $539.8K 414 212 PANW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.05 $7.0 $7.05 $260.00 $286.7K 405 404 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.75 $33.4 $33.89 $400.00 $111.8K 1.0K 44 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $450.00 $59.6K 663 78 PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.85 $4.65 $4.7 $450.00 $52.1K 663 289

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks With a volume of 929,091, the price of PANW is down -1.58% at $359.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $423.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $410. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $450. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $425. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Palo Alto Networks, targeting a price of $410. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $421.

