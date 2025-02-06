Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ORCL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) we detected 46 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $543,544 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,207,427.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $210.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $26.6 $24.15 $25.27 $210.00 $505.4K 107 851 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.35 $10.8 $190.00 $215.9K 2.2K 295 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.8 $5.6 $5.66 $172.50 $113.2K 1.2K 272 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $45.25 $44.25 $44.69 $150.00 $111.7K 179 0 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $11.05 $10.65 $10.87 $162.50 $97.8K 1.9K 93

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has more than 400,000 customers in 175 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oracle With a volume of 4,321,010, the price of ORCL is up 0.48% at $172.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $209.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $214. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $205.

