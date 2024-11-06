Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ORCL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $249,098, and 33 were calls, valued at $2,196,370.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $195.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 2623.67, with a total volume reaching 22,202.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.65 $92.3 $93.13 $90.00 $186.0K 238 0 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $10.55 $9.9 $10.55 $170.00 $183.5K 2.8K 291 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.65 $26.75 $27.53 $180.00 $165.1K 490 61 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $71.8 $71.3 $71.8 $115.00 $143.6K 207 20 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.75 $24.45 $24.67 $160.00 $123.3K 3.3K 57

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,784,472, the ORCL's price is up by 4.77%, now at $179.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days. What The Experts Say On Oracle

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $185.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $205.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oracle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

