Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ORCL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,003,651, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $578,245.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.85 $2.79 $2.81 $131.00 $421.5K 123 1.5K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.4 $11.35 $11.35 $140.00 $283.7K 4.1K 252 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.7 $2.66 $2.66 $130.00 $139.2K 3.1K 1.0K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.69 $2.68 $2.68 $130.00 $138.6K 3.1K 550 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.6 $20.9 $20.95 $125.00 $104.7K 2.8K 52

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,746,798, the price of ORCL is up 1.0% at $139.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.