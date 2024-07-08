Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ORCL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $172,185, and 9 are calls, amounting to $376,681.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $200.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.9 $2.7 $2.7 $143.00 $67.5K 374 0 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $2.56 $2.53 $2.53 $144.00 $50.5K 917 162 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $45.5 $42.8 $43.8 $100.00 $48.1K 11 0 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $2.45 $2.38 $2.42 $144.00 $47.9K 917 370 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $145.00 $42.5K 5.1K 117

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oracle Trading volume stands at 5,062,118, with ORCL's price down by -0.32%, positioned at $144.36. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Oracle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $145.8.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $128. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $171. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $110. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $165. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oracle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.