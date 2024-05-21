Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SBUX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $363,756 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,052,976.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $100.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Starbucks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Starbucks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $8.45 $8.25 $8.35 $70.00 $626.2K 1.7K 764 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.15 $22.9 $22.94 $100.00 $229.4K 1.7K 102 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.55 $3.3 $3.4 $80.00 $130.5K 5.3K 559 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.75 $4.55 $4.72 $75.00 $82.1K 13.6K 293 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.25 $6.1 $6.2 $80.00 $62.0K 4.5K 24

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Present Market Standing of Starbucks Currently trading with a volume of 2,732,375, the SBUX's price is up by 0.36%, now at $77.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Starbucks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.8.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $85. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $92. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $85. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.