Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on RUN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Sunrun. Our analysis of options history for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $204,819, and 4 were calls, valued at $512,098.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $9.0 to $15.0 for Sunrun during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sunrun's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sunrun's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $9.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $0.74 $0.7 $0.74 $12.50 $333.0K 217 4.5K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.51 $0.5 $0.5 $11.50 $89.5K 758 1.8K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $9.00 $62.9K 599 1 RUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $15.00 $50.4K 10.7K 100 RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.3 $4.45 $14.00 $44.0K 5 100

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

In light of the recent options history for Sunrun, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Sunrun Trading volume stands at 2,858,462, with RUN's price down by -2.07%, positioned at $11.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sunrun options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

