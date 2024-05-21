Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRVL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $2,044,784 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,791,044.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $52.5 to $92.5 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.15 $7.4 $7.75 $60.00 $1.6M 1.1K 2.1K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $8.25 $8.05 $8.25 $67.50 $1.0M 8.6K 1.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $8.25 $8.2 $8.2 $67.50 $164.8K 8.6K 2.7K MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.82 $2.76 $2.77 $55.00 $138.3K 2.7K 501 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.8 $14.7 $14.8 $65.00 $133.0K 112 101

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

In light of the recent options history for Marvell Tech, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech With a trading volume of 3,038,274, the price of MRVL is down by -1.69%, reaching $73.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

