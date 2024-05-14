Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $583,965, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $540,652.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $560.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $36.45 $35.95 $36.0 $350.00 $111.6K 374 22 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $2.85 $2.84 $2.85 $350.00 $71.2K 689 262 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $4.65 $4.25 $4.5 $355.00 $66.6K 213 253 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.8 $6.5 $6.66 $450.00 $65.1K 596 100 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $34.6 $34.55 $34.55 $360.00 $51.8K 71 38

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB With a trading volume of 828,365, the price of MDB is up by 0.01%, reaching $359.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. Expert Opinions on MongoDB

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $446.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $440. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $415. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $465. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $465.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

