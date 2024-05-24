Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on HUBS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $173,252 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $208,048.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $550.0 to $700.0 for HubSpot over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HubSpot options trades today is 510.12 with a total volume of 648.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HubSpot's big money trades within a strike price range of $550.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $13.7 $11.1 $12.5 $550.00 $106.2K 273 90 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $27.7 $26.8 $26.8 $580.00 $67.0K 193 37 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $8.5 $8.0 $8.4 $700.00 $63.0K 3.0K 424 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $23.7 $22.5 $22.5 $650.00 $33.7K 41 0 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.1 $17.5 $18.1 $640.00 $30.7K 332 81

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Present Market Standing of HubSpot With a trading volume of 283,856, the price of HUBS is down by -0.77%, reaching $590.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About HubSpot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $677.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $680. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Buy rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $650. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $655. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on HubSpot with a target price of $700. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $700.

