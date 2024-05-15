Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GILD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Gilead Sciences. Our analysis of options history for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $495,955, and 6 were calls, valued at $263,160.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $90.0 for Gilead Sciences over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Gilead Sciences stands at 1270.25, with a total volume reaching 3,306.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Gilead Sciences, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.05 $3.9 $3.9 $65.00 $102.9K 2.5K 266 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.95 $72.50 $95.0K 122 194 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $70.00 $90.4K 428 172 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.3 $2.12 $2.3 $55.00 $75.8K 1.0K 332 GILD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.21 $1.17 $1.2 $55.00 $63.6K 2.4K 530

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

In light of the recent options history for Gilead Sciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Gilead Sciences With a volume of 1,845,363, the price of GILD is up 0.09% at $67.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Gilead Sciences with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

