Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ENPH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $210,440, and 13 are calls, amounting to $548,594.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $200.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.0 $15.25 $17.0 $115.00 $103.7K 1.6K 70 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $83.8 $81.7 $82.37 $200.00 $82.3K 38 12 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.45 $18.7 $19.45 $150.00 $73.9K 1.1K 51 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $23.8 $22.45 $23.8 $115.00 $52.3K 510 22 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.35 $33.8 $33.98 $150.00 $50.9K 2 15

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Enphase Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,430,466, the price of ENPH is up 3.11% at $129.07. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.82.

An analyst from GLJ Research downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $45.

