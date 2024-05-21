Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CZR Options

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 21 options trades for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) summing a total amount of $1,346,758.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 310,862.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $55.0 for Caesars Entertainment during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caesars Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caesars Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.32 $2.27 $2.27 $45.00 $217.2K 2.0K 1.9K CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.32 $2.21 $2.31 $45.00 $197.8K 2.0K 2.8K CZR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.75 $36.00 $178.1K 13 375 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.46 $2.44 $2.44 $45.00 $122.9K 2.0K 5.8K CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.45 $5.2 $5.5 $33.00 $109.6K 3 200

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

In light of the recent options history for Caesars Entertainment, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Caesars Entertainment With a volume of 4,906,447, the price of CZR is up 1.86% at $35.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Caesars Entertainment, targeting a price of $54. An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $60. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Caesars Entertainment, targeting a price of $58. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $54. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment with a target price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Caesars Entertainment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

