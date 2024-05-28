Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on COIN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Glb. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $109,429, and 18 were calls, valued at $2,772,589.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $350.0 for Coinbase Glb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Glb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Glb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Glb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.8 $17.9 $18.55 $240.00 $1.8M 4.2K 1.3K COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $8.25 $7.95 $8.1 $320.00 $99.6K 3.1K 276 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $22.0 $19.35 $19.35 $220.00 $96.7K 358 70 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $41.15 $39.85 $40.74 $300.00 $81.4K 2.6K 6 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $8.15 $7.95 $8.0 $240.00 $80.8K 2.7K 464

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coinbase Glb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Coinbase Glb's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,161,591, the price of COIN is down by -0.46%, reaching $236.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. Expert Opinions on Coinbase Glb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $254.8.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Glb, which currently sits at a price target of $280. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Glb with a target price of $300. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coinbase Glb, targeting a price of $250. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on Coinbase Glb, maintaining a target price of $204. An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Coinbase Glb, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Glb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

