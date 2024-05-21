Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANF Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,920, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $619,368.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $147.0 to $200.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Abercrombie & Fitch stands at 36.0, with a total volume reaching 1,516.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Abercrombie & Fitch, situated within the strike price corridor from $147.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.1 $9.0 $9.91 $200.00 $79.2K 26 160 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $195.00 $77.0K 40 331 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.8 $11.1 $11.74 $190.00 $58.6K 62 80 ANF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $195.00 $54.5K 40 160 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.0 $10.3 $10.84 $195.00 $54.2K 40 110

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 291,593, with ANF's price up by 0.71%, positioned at $145.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $128.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $112. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $144.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

