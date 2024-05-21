Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANET Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $102,515 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $425,529.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $320.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 183.5 with a total volume of 186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $72.3 $71.4 $72.3 $270.00 $173.5K 319 25 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.1 $33.8 $33.8 $320.00 $47.3K 35 16 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $91.0 $87.3 $89.15 $260.00 $44.5K 53 5 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $34.4 $34.1 $34.4 $310.00 $34.4K 214 10 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $15.8 $15.6 $15.7 $320.00 $31.4K 317 67

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now? With a volume of 989,049, the price of ANET is down -0.5% at $317.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $309.4.

An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $320. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $320. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $302. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $285. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Arista Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

