Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ALNY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY).

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALNY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $273,460, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $283,450.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $185.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $19.8 $19.8 $19.8 $145.00 $162.3K 143 82 ALNY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $73.0 $72.7 $72.7 $90.00 $79.9K 0 11 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $21.0 $20.2 $20.2 $145.00 $72.7K 143 130 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $11.0 $10.3 $11.0 $175.00 $49.5K 424 0 ALNY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.3 $7.1 $7.7 $185.00 $43.8K 896 123

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 348,037, with ALNY's price up by 0.31%, positioned at $147.86. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $275.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $400. An analyst from Chardan Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

