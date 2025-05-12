Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OKLO Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OKLO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Oklo. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $68,400, and 13 calls, totaling $690,735.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Oklo over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 1006.36 with a total volume of 2,312.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $14.6 $14.1 $14.1 $40.00 $141.0K 54 100 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.65 $12.65 $13.4 $30.00 $103.1K 1.5K 119 OKLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.52 $1.45 $1.52 $28.00 $68.4K 1.7K 551 OKLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $25.00 $66.9K 2.2K 110 OKLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $25.00 $66.9K 2.2K 110

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oklo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo

With a trading volume of 3,200,341, the price of OKLO is up by 3.3%, reaching $29.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oklo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for OKLO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2025 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Neutral Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

