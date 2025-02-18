Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OKLO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,365, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $377,671.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $75.0 for Oklo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 759.6 with a total volume of 1,200.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.95 $36.45 $36.75 $15.00 $110.2K 1.6K 0 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.82 $1.61 $1.8 $75.00 $43.2K 713 257 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $10.95 $9.4 $9.85 $53.00 $39.5K 49 0 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.9 $34.6 $36.95 $20.00 $36.9K 783 10 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.2 $4.25 $4.25 $51.00 $31.8K 511 12

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo Currently trading with a volume of 6,779,297, the OKLO's price is down by -3.84%, now at $50.6. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. What The Experts Say On Oklo

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oklo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

