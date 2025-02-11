Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OKLO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oklo.

Looking at options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $860,977 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $2,677,328.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $80.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oklo stands at 969.89, with a total volume reaching 28,555.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oklo, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.35 $8.95 $9.1 $50.00 $454.0K 4.4K 696 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.05 $8.85 $8.9 $50.00 $352.7K 4.4K 1.1K OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $16.25 $15.3 $15.65 $44.00 $313.0K 427 206 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $50.00 $228.4K 4.4K 1.8K OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.85 $8.55 $8.6 $50.00 $207.2K 4.4K 2.1K

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo With a trading volume of 11,405,072, the price of OKLO is down by -1.28%, reaching $53.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On Oklo

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $44. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

